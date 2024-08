Anna Buckardt Thomas was crouched behind a tree about 20 paces off trail at Brown’s Woods county park, watching a mist net while playing a recording of a male wood thrush on a loop hoping to elicit a response.

The researcher with the Iowa Department of Natural Resources is working as part of a western hemisphere study on animal migration from Canada to Central and South America, and she needs to catch and apply small radio tags to 14 more wood thrushes this summer to meet her quota.

