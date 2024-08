The Michigan Natural Resources Commission is considering several relatively minor changes to trout and salmon regulations, as well as rules for handling reptiles and amphibians.

Four fisheries orders presented to the NRC in August for approval in September are primarily focused on ironing out issues with trout and salmon regulations on specific streams, and making it easier for homeowners to relocate reptiles and amphibians.

