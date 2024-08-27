Michigan conservation officers honored for saving angler

Michigan DNR Conservation Officers Joe Deppen and Kris Kiel were presented with DNR Lifesaving Awards for the winter rescue of an angler who broke through the ice and was in the water for more than five minutes.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here