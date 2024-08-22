Tim Lesmeister ran into some big northern pike while he was targeting walleyes recently. Here’s what he was using and why the pike were there.
MN Daily Update: Running into some big northern pike while in search of walleyes
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Les Winkeler: Gaining a better appreciation for skunks after rare daylight encounters
If the Discovery Channel can have Shark Week, why can’t I have a week dedicated to skunks?
The Discovery
Any reason to own a 10-gauge for waterfowl anymore, or are they simply overkill?
With the trend in waterfowl guns moving toward the small bores, it’s fair to ask if there’s any reason for
Outdoor Insights: Minnesota DNR takes first step in evaluating how live sonar is affecting an important Minnesota sportfish
Has the DNR taken a step toward addressing the great 21st Century live-sonar fishing debate?
Per an agency press