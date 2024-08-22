Iowa’s rabbit, squirrel season opens Aug. 31

Iowa’s cottontail rabbit season begins Aug. 31 statewide. Iowa has an abundant rabbit population, with the southern half of the state seeing the best overall numbers.

“It should be another good year for rabbit hunting not only for experienced hunters, but for young or novice hunters who can learn necessary skills with little competition,” said Todd Bogenschutz, upland wildlife research biologist for the Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR). “Rabbits have been one of the most stable populations of our upland species we’ve had in the state.”

