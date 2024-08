Visiting Arizona in the middle of summer doesn’t seem like a smart idea.

The heat can be stifling, and it pushes any wildlife to be active only during the early mornings before the sun rises or late in the day at sunset. During the middle of the day, most wildlife lay low and try to avoid the heat.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here