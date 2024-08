Eighteen people who’ve trained since late April to become Minnesota Department of Natural Resources conservation officers took a step closer to achieving their goal earlier this week when they graduated from the 23rd CO Academy.

They will spend the next several months training throughout the state with experienced conservation officers. The new officers will complete field training and be in their assigned stations in early December.

