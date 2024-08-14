Search
Subscribe to Outdoor News

Wisconsin sharptailed grouse season closed in 2024

Each year, the sharp-tailed grouse advisory committee uses spring dancing ground surveys to evaluate the population’s size in Wisconsin and recommend a hunting season. (Stock photo)

Madison, Wis. — The Wisconsin DNR last week announced that although the spring population survey results indicate a slight increase, the sharptailed grouse hunting season remains closed for 2024. Permits and applications will not be available or accepted this year.

Each year, the sharp-tailed grouse advisory committee, consisting of interested conservation groups and DNR wildlife biologists, uses spring dancing ground surveys to evaluate the population’s size and recommend a hunting season.

Based on the review of spring population data, lek distribution and scientific studies from around the country, concerns remain about the long-term viability of the sharp-tailed grouse population.

The year 2024 marks the sixth year the season has been closed. Although fall permits will not be issued this year, sharp-tailed grouse will retain their status as a game species, per state law.

Thanks to the habitat restoration practices in the core habitat areas of northwest Wisconsin, grouse populations have grown in recent years, recovering from an all-time low in 2021. The DNR and a wide array of partners continue to focus on habitat management efforts that will increase population levels across their primary range.

Wisconsin DNR staff and partners hope the population will continue to respond positively to ongoing, focused habitat management efforts. These efforts help restore the pine barrens and young forest habitats that sharp-tailed grouse depend upon for survival.

More information on sharp-tailed grouse hunting and management in Wisconsin is available on the DNR’s Sharp-tailed Grouse Hunting and Management webpage.

