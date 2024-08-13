Management planned for Eurasian watermilfoil found at Iowa’s Clear Lake

The Iowa Department of Natural Resources (DNR) recently discovered that Eurasian watermilfoil has spread in Clear Lake in Cerro Gordo County. A small area was originally found last fall east of the McIntosh Beach and treated this May. A larger area was found last week near Farmer’s Beach.

“We are developing a short-term management plan to implement within the coming week and will work with local stakeholders and the community to develop a long-term plan of action,” said Scott Grummer, fisheries biologist for the Iowa DNR.

