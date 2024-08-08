Gear & Gadgets: HEVI-Shot releases new HEVI-Bismuth, and much more

HEVI-Shot is proud to release two new line extensions in its HEVI-Bismuth Upland product lineup. Two new 16-gauge loads are now available, 16 Gauge, 2-3/4-inch, Shot Size 5, 1,325 fps, and 16 Gauge, 2-3/4-inch, Shot Size 3, 1,325 fps.

Hevi-Shot is excited to add 16-gauge to their HEVI-Bismuth Upland product family. They’re excellent for hunters targeting pheasants, grouse and other hard-flushing upland birds.

HEVI-Bismuth Upland payloads are 22% denser than steel to deliver more pellets on target and maximum knockdown power. They meet nontoxic requirements and are safe for fixed-choke barrels and modern shotguns. This thorough lineup should cover any upland hunter’s needs and preferences.

Summary of features include:

100-percent non-toxic bismuth pellets with a high density of 9.64 g/cc; Soft shot that is safe for modern and classic shotguns; Hits hard like lead with more downrange energy for more clean kills with less wounding; Quality components with all-season reliability, in 25-round boxes.

HEVI-Shot is available at dealers nationwide and online. For more information on all products from HEVI-Shot, visit www.hevishot.com.

BUSHNELL SHOWCASES CELLUCORE LIVE TRAIL CAMERA

With the touch of a button on your smartphone, the CelluCORE™ LIVE lets you see LIVE video of the deer you manage, the spots you scout, the property you protect, or any other scenario that matters to you. That means you get more real-time info than you’ve ever had before. And, with Dual SIM Connectivity, it automatically connects to the strongest cellular network signal in your camera’s area.

With the touch of a button on your smart phone, the CelluCORE™ LIVE lets you see LIVE video of the deer you manage, the spots you scout, the property you protect, or any other scenario that matters to you. That means you get more real-time info than you’ve ever had before. And, with Dual SIM Connectivity, it automatically connects to the strongest cellular network signal in your camera’s area.

With Dual SIM Connectivity, it automatically connects to the strongest AT&T or Verizon network signal in your camera’s area. The CelluCORE Live connects, receives, and sorts high-quality images faster and holds up with rugged reliability season after season. You’ll get clear day and night photos sent right to your devices, plus long battery life and a simple setup. See it live, see it now, anytime, anywhere with the CelluCORE Live!

For more information on all products from Bushnell, visit www.bushnell.com.

BLACKFISH INTRODUCES WOMEN’S GUIDE LONG SLEEVE

The Women’s Guide Long Sleeve provides cooling comfort and protection from the sun.

This smooth chemical-free cooling fabric provides maximum cooling comfort and sun protection on hot days with its CoolCharge technology. The unique material is designed for avid outdoors women who need protection from the sun and the ability to stay cool.

Utilizing chemical-free cooling technology, the Blackfish line of Ultraviolet Protection Factor (UPF) apparel is unmatched in sun protection and cooling comfort. CoolCharge technology wicks moisture from your skin to keep you comfortable, dry, and cool. And without cooling-chemical additives, the fabric retains its cooling properties even after extensive use and washing.

For more information on all products from Blackfish, visit www.blackfishgear.com.

FEDERAL AMMUNITION GOLD MEDAL PAPER FITASC LOADS NOW AVAILABLE

Federal Ammunition has added two shotshell loads, optimized for FITASC competitions, to its popular Gold Medal Paper product line. These new loads are now available at select dealers.

These new paper shotshells feature a 28-gram payload ideal for international FITASC competition. Like all Gold Medal Paper loads, they feature a high-quality brass head, harder shot, and two-piece SoftCell wad design that reduces felt recoil and improves patterns.

Features and benefits include an exclusive Federal Premium paper hull design; two-piece wad utilizes SoftCell technology to decrease perceived recoil and produce more uniform patterns compared to one-piece designs; the brass head ensures flawless cycling and extraction; the lead shot is engineered for the optimum blend of hardness and density for even patterns and maximum downrange power.

The current Gold Medal Paper product lineup includes eleven cartridge options. The two new FITASC loads are 12-gauge, 2 ¾-inch, 28-gram, 1,330-feet-per-second at muzzle, 3 ½-dram in size No. 7 ½ or 8. They are available in 25-count boxes.

Federal is the number one choice for shotgun shells and manufactures products in America for all competitive and recreational disciplines. For more information on all products from Federal or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.

KUIU INTRODUCES GUIDE PRO VEST

The Guide PRO features the latest advancements in soft-shell technology. Guide PRO has superior wind resistance, stretch, and durability, all at a reduced weight.

In addition, the overall fit is enhanced articulation, and added length in the hem for layering. From the smallest to the largest sizes, you’ll find the new Guide PRO Series has an optimal fit.

Designed for mountain hunting, the Guide PRO is ideal for colder conditions when heavily insulated layers and 100% waterproof protection are not necessary. Leveraging K-DWR® durable water repellency, combined with Primeflex® quick-drying fabric, it withstands light rain and snow.

The Guide PRO is constructed with a durable nylon face fabric combined with an ultra-soft and comfortable micro-fleece interior. The layers are laminated with a proprietary wind-resistant bonding technique. While the all-new material stands exceptionally durable in brush-choked terrain, it’s remarkably quiet for archery hunting.

With the mountain hunter in mind, we optimized and fine-tuned every feature, including dual chest pockets with an added accessory lanyard connection point. In addition, an adjustable hem cinch blocks out wind, and raised hand pockets stay accessible while wearing a pack.

For more information on all products from Kuiu, visit www.kuiu.com.