Try froggin’ and doggin’ for summer largemouths

Summer is the prime time for using topwater frogs and “walking the dog” for bass. As summer takes hold, bass fishing is all about grass. We’re talking about native aquatic vegetation that flourishes in natural lakes and drowned river mouth lakes in Michigan.
You can also find grass in reservoirs and rivers, but it’s not as prevalent as in lakes. Bright green aquatic vegetation indicates a thriving environment with lots of dissolved oxygen. It also creates many ambush sites and habitats for predators like bass, especially largemouth bass.