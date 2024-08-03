Steve McComas: Heavy rains this year have impacted Minnesota lakes

What a contrast between the summers of 2023 and 2024 in Minnesota!

Last year, there was a heavy snowpack followed by summertime drought conditions. This year, there was a light snowpack followed by spring and summer rains that produced flooding conditions. Rainfall totals at the Minneapolis/St. Paul airport for the April-June period in 2023 totaled 5 inches. For the same time period in 2024, rainfall totaled 17 inches. Rainfall and run-off have increased lake levels this summer, but there are other lake issues as well.

