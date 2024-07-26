Maryland DNR recognizes 11th Master Angler

Indianapolis, Md. — Eric Packard, of Calvert County, has earned a Master Angler Milestone Award under the Maryland Department of Natural Resources’ FishMaryland program.

The award recognizes recreational anglers who catch 10 trophy-sized fish of different species in Maryland. Packard is the 11th Master Angler since the program began in 2019.

In addition to being an extremely avid angler – fishing an average of 240 days per year – Packard serves as a commissioner on the Maryland Sports Fisheries Advisory Commission, representing the tidal and non-tidal recreational anglers in southern Maryland.

“A cast not taken is a fish not caught,” said Packard. “So get out and take that cast, you can’t catch a citation-sized fish if you don’t. It all starts with a simple cast.”

The FishMaryland program includes dozens of species from both salt and freshwater. Packard submitted entries for all 10 catches and received individual certificates for each catch.

Packard caught his 10th FishMaryland eligible fish, a spotted seatrout, on July 2, off of Point Lookout.

Packard’s qualifying catches, in order, were:

Chain pickerel – 26 inches, largemouth bass – 22.25 inches, northern snakehead – 30 inches, red drum – 45 inches, crappie – 15 inches, Spanish mackerel – 22 inches, hickory shad – 18 inches, carp – 31 inches, striped bass, 43 inches, and spotted seatrout – 24 inches.

Packard fishes frequently in southern Maryland and in other parts of the state in fresh, brackish and salt waters. He fishes mainly by kayak and from shore, but also fishes on power boats with his extensive network of fishing friends.

He is a contributing writer to FishTalk Magazine, providing content about kayak fishing, shoreline fishing, and weekly reports on fishing around the Chesapeake Bay region, fresh, and saltwater.

During the rare times when Packard is not fishing, he paints as a self-taught artist working in oil paintings, ink or pencil drawings, and pastels. Packard worked in IT for the national office of the United Association of Plumbers and Pipe Fitters before retiring.

Packard has fished since youth and recalls his first time fishing alone in Kansas, where his father was stationed with the Army.

“One day my mom said I could fish a nearby pond,” Packard said.

“I remember finding a topwater bait hanging in a bush. I tied it onto my Zebco 77, took a cast, and a largemouth bass blew up on the bait. I believe I ran straight home to show my mom the fish! That fish was hooked and so was I.”