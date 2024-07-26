‘Let us help defend you,’ hunting groups plead with Pennsylvania Game Commission

Two representatives of state hunting organizations urged the Pennsylvania Game Commission to acknowledge the heat the agency is receiving from the Legislature, and they pleaded with commissioners to let them help.

During the July 12 quarterly meeting, Mike Kriner, with the Pennsylvania Federation of Sportsmen and Conservationists, and John Bingaman, with Hunter Nation, cautioned commissioners about legislative mentions of a “takeover,” and asked the agency to meet with their organizations and others.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here