Glenn Sapir: Florida’s winter fishing has this angler mid-summer dreaming

For many outdoorsmen, the action occurs in the three seasons other than winter. Those cold months might be when they long for those other seasons, perhaps even dreaming about them. I’m a little different. I do my dreaming now.

Yes, I love what spring, summer and autumn allow me to do outdoors, but I have been blessed to be able to enjoy virtually every day outdoors during the winter months. For the last few years my wife and I, in retirement, have spent February and March in a rental home in southwest Florida.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here