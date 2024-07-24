Bassmaster Elite Series check-in: Where do the Minnesotans stand?

That Detroit Lakes, Minn., pro bass angler Bob Downey is still in the running to make the Bassmaster Classic – the pinnacle of professional bass fishing, which will be held early next year – is a bit surprising, even to him. Classic qualification is based largely on points earned throughout the season’s nine Elite Series events, and Downey missed an entire event following the birth of his son.

It doesn’t matter in the big picture of life, of course, but it puts him behind the proverbial 8-ball in terms of his tournament career. And yet, heading into the so-called “northern swing” of the Elite Series early next month, Downey is in 48th place among the 103 anglers.

