Watch for cicadas in Southeast Wisconsin starting soon. New research projects study cicadas and ticks. Necedah Outdoor Adventure Club welcomes visitors to their beach now, and soon to their disc golf course, too. Jeff Kelm is at the Sturgeon Bay Open Bass Tournament. Dan reports on his Zone 6 turkey hunt and heads back to Zone 4 to try for another bird.
Dan Small Outdoors Radio: Show 1920
