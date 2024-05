MN-FISH hosted its annual summit on Tuesday, May 5, at the Drury Hotel in St. Paul. The event covered discussion topics such as Lake Mille Lacs walleye regulations, the state of Minnesota DNR fisheries and its future, and legislative updates from the 2024 session.

A key focus was Mille Lacs, after MN-FISH leaders met with DNR staff on April 16 following the release of the 2024 regulations, which require catch and release of walleyes for the spring and most of the summer on Mille Lacs.

