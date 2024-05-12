Wisconsin loses conservation leader Dave Ladd

David Ladd, long-time conservationist and past member of the Conservation Congress, passed away April 25 at age 89.

If there was a “who’s who” of Wisconsin conservationists, Ladd would be at the top of the list. His passion for conservation was his shining star, as he served on the Conservation Congress for 40-plus years as a delegate from Iowa County, was a member of the congress leadership team, and chaired the Deer 2000 and Beyond committee in the 1990s as congress members searched for improvements in the deer season and state deer management program.

