Michigan’s Grayling Fish Hatchery has been operating since 1919

The Grayling Fish Hatchery’s history is a long one. It has been in existence for more than 100 years – established in 1919 by Rasmus Hanson and several fellow sportsmen including Henry and Edsel Ford. Their intent was to reintroduce Grayling to local waters.

When many of the fish did not survive, production was switched to raising brook, brown, and rainbow trout for release into the Au Sable River. The hatchery operated under private ownership until the state of Michigan bought the facility in 1926.

