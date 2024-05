“It’s getting better all the time!”

If the Beatles were still around today, they may have written a song about Lake Erie and its tremendous fishery that emphasized how good it is … and that it keeps getting better all the time, year after year. This year appears to be no different when you look at the big picture.

