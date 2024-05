More than 30 years ago, the DNR tried to establish a lake trout population in Cook County’s Hungry Jack Lake. While there appeared to be enough deep, cool water and lake trout-type habitat to support a laker population, the effort was unsuccessful.

Lake trout were last stocked in Hungry Jack in 2004, and not a single fish has shown up in DNR surveys since. But Hungry Jack is managed effectively for walleyes and smallmouth bass, both of which provide excellent fish-catching opportunities.

