28.5-incher tops walleye challenge on the Illinois leaderboard

Three weeks in, Sam Militello’s 28½-inch walleye was at top of the Illinois leaderboard in the The Midwest Walleye Challenge.

A 23-inch walleye caught by Jordan Kimbrough was in second place, followed by a 21.3-incher caught by Glay McMillen.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here