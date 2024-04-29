Wisconsin DNR fish teams keeping close eye on Door County smallies

Smallmouth populations in the Sturgeon Bay/Little Sturgeon Bay areas of Door County were evaluated during the pre-spawn period in the spring of 2017 and 2021. The size and numbers of fish were in good condition, although some indices of abundance were lower than historical levels.

