Dave Zeug: A delayed opener on Wisconsin’s Brule River was good for this winter-weary angler

For a Brule River trout fisherman in Wisconsin, the traditional first day of spring has been on the last Saturday in March for decades.

It doesn’t matter if there is still 3 feet of snow on the storied river’s banks or 3 feet of melted snow putting the river into flood stage, steelhead addicts will be there on opening day. This includes yours truly, at least it did until this year’s opener fell over a family-oriented Easter weekend. And that’s OK. At this stage of the game, I have had plenty of Brule River openers under my belt.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here