Study shows Illinois hunters more accepting of sharpshooting in CWD management efforts

DNR sharpshooters just completed another round of removing deer from Illinois counties where chronic wasting disease (CWD) threatens the state’s herd.

Noticeably, the once-hotly debated method of monitoring and managing the disease appears to be drawing fewer scowls from deer hunters. In fact, a study by the Illinois Natural History Survey confirms what many have noticed: hunters generally recognize DNR’s effort has been successful in controlling CWD, especially compared to methods used by neighboring states. It’s taken roughly two decades for the shift to fully register.

