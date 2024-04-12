Wisconsin fishing guides taking clients to Michigan lakes must now get $300 license

Wisconsin fishing guides who want to take clients to Michigan lakes must now pay a $300 fee every three years and will have to follow other requirements in order to maintain the special license.

Sport fishing guides operating in Michigan now need an inland guide license to take clients on inland lakes, rivers or streams. The license went into effect March 1. The license is required for anyone guiding on any water except the Great Lakes, Great Lakes connecting waters and bodies of water with a surface area of less than 5 acres.

