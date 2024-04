The mouth of the Dead River in Michigan at Marquette’s Upper Harbor was moved back to where it was in 1939 in a joint dredging project carried out during March between the city of Marquette, Cleveland Cliffs Iron Company, and the Lake Superior and Ishpeming Railroad, according to City Planner Dennis Stachewicz.

During recent years, the river channel shifted from flowing in an easterly direction into Lake Superior to heading farther north toward the LS&I ore dock.

