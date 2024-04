Nature seems to always even itself out.

February was warm, followed by a cold March. Now, early April is on track with air temperatures reaching the 40s and 50s. In southern and central Minnesota, walleyes will be in their natural state of pre-spawn soon and will transition to spawning once water temperature stabilizes at 42 degrees or more.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here