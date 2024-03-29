Wisconsin State Roundup: Tips on where to see great egrets closer to home

It’s always nice to hear from readers. Recently, reader Jim March contacted our columnist Christine Thomas to share his positive comments on her visit to the Ding Darling National Wildlife Refuge in Florida.

I should note here that Thomas receives a ton of good cheer from readers on her work in Wisconsin Outdoor News. I can tell readers I enjoy working with Thomas just as much as they enjoy reading her work. March shared some tips on where readers who can’t get to Florida might see great egrets closer to home.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here