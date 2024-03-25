Should forward facing sonar be banned in Wisconsin? How about wildlife shining? These are some of the 37 questions being asked at this year’s spring hearings in the state.
WI Daily Update: Spring hearings in the state coming soon
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Michigan’s hunting, fishing license sales increased in 2023
Michigan hunting and fishing license sales were up across most categories and demographics in 2023, with total unique customers swelling
Exploring forest preserves tops Illinois Natural History Survey field ecologist’s wish list
We sat down with Dietrich to ask her a few questions about her work and how she got started in
MN Daily Update: New regs for Mille Lacs, Upper Red Lake
The Minnesota DNR set the 2024 open-water fishing regulations for Lake Mille Lacs and Upper Red Lake. Here are the