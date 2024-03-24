Steve Sarley: Pick your spring spot – and know your fish

Lately, I’ve written about some things to help you catch some fish now that the weather is telling us that the open-water season has arrived in Illinois. I am receiving e-mails thanking me for the tips, but questioning why I haven’t given any tips as to where people should be going fishing.
Let me explain upfront that I will never tell you specific places to go fishing. If I mentioned that walleyes were biting like crazy on a specific lake, it could get over-fished by the hordes of fishermen who read this column.