Steve Sarley: Pick your spring spot – and know your fish

Lately, I’ve written about some things to help you catch some fish now that the weather is telling us that the open-water season has arrived in Illinois. I am receiving e-mails thanking me for the tips, but questioning why I haven’t given any tips as to where people should be going fishing.

Let me explain upfront that I will never tell you specific places to go fishing. If I mentioned that walleyes were biting like crazy on a specific lake, it could get over-fished by the hordes of fishermen who read this column.

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here