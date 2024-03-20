Gear & Gadgets: New Heavyweight TSS .410 turkey loads from Federal, and much more

Kill gobblers at longer distances than ever before with Federal Premium ® HEAVYWEIGHT ® TSS. The tungsten-alloy shot material’s 18 g/cc density is 56 percent more than lead, resulting in the highest pellet counts and the most energy at extreme range.

Its rear-braking FLITECONTROL FLEX ® wad performs flawlessly through ported and standard turkey chokes for consistent, deadly patterns.

Heavyweight TSS is now available in a new No. 7, .410 offering. Heavyweight TSS payload is manufactured with advanced buffering material, extremely high pellet counts, its roll crimp and clear card wad keeps buffering material in place, while full-length wads prevent direct contact of the extra-hard pellets and the bore.

The .410 loads do not feature FLITECONTROL FLEX wad and a portion of the sale proceeds are donated to the National Wild Turkey Federation.

For more information on Federal’s full line of ammunition and hunting accessories or to shop online, visit www.federalpremium.com.

INTRODUCING THE LAND ROLLER FROM HARMS MANUFACTURING

With a wide range of implement accessories such as carry wagons, big bale dump racks, tandem bale racks, dump trailers, and more.

Harms Manufacturing in Bertha, Minn., has been a trusted name in the farming industry since 1929.

They also have products for those smaller jobs, including their sturdy-built, smaller, Land Roller.

The Land Roller is an all-steel construction, heavy duty attachment that allows you to complete jobs around the home and your hunting property. It’s available in 5- to 8-foot standard sizes and features a 24-inch, half-inch wall drum and can be used with or without water.

Custom-sized widths are also available, Harms manufacturing will build it how you want it.

Its uses are endless from small to big jobs and the Land Roller is easily pulled behind compact tractors, yard tractors, ATVs, and skid loaders.

This is the ideal way to complete projects on hobby farms, food plots, trails, and landscaping work.

For more information, visit www.harmsmfg.com or call (218) 924-4522.

THE THUNDER RAGE RAIN JACKET AND BIB

If you’re looking for the perfect outerwear to keep you out in the elements longer, and still keep you dry and comfortable, look to the Thunder Rage Jacket and Bib from Onyx.

This waterproof, breathable, windproof rain suit offers a barrier against all types of precipitation, yet it’s breathable to allow internal moisture to escape giving you optimal comfort in all-weather conditions.

Designed with the fishing enthusiast in mind, this suit offers zippered chest pockets, top opening cargo pockets with zippered hand warmer pockets for early and late season fishing, and an inner chest pocket for more storage. To keep water and rain out while casting, the suit features adjustable wrist cuffs with watertight inner cuffs for a snug fit. The jacket is designed with reflective accents for increased visibility for night time fishing.

The Thunder Rage Bib offers a performance cut for greater mobility, and feature suspenders with heavy-duty quick release buckles for extended wear protection, a durable main zipper with dual storm flap and snap closures, and two top load pockets and zippered thigh pocket. The articulated knees give you full range of motion and the bibs have above the knee zippered side gussets for easy entry/exit.

The Onyx Thunder Rage Jacket and Bib are available in black with digi-camo accents, and available in sizes Medium – 3X-Large. For more information on Onyx products visit the Onyx website at: www.onyxoutdoor.com.

MILLCREEK VALLEY GAME CALLS INTRODUCES THE SHADY HEN BOX CALL

Over five years in the making, after relentless testing and countless field tests it’s finally here!

All completely handmade and hand tuned by World and National Champion, call maker Shawn Kotchey.

This box call has a walnut body with a Bloodwood Lid. The most realistic Hen talk box call you will ever run.

This box has two hens built into it, play the right and left side for two separate hen talk.

Then, take the lid and run it across both the lids back and forth for a realistic gobble to fool any old gobbler.

This call is a must for this spring, I promise you will not be disappointed!

This call has won many call making awards.

For more information visit www.Millcreekvalleygamecalls.com.



HEVI-18 TSS TURKEY LOADS FROM HEVI-SHOT

HEVI-Shot, HEVI-18 Tungsten Super Shot (TSS) shotshells, are packed with TSS 18 g/cc density pellets for long-range performance and high pellet count. Hevi-18 TSS Turkey are offered in No. 7 and No. 9 shot sizes for 12 and 20 gauge and .410 bore shotguns.

TSS shot is an excellent option for turkey hunters. A great benefit of this load is that hunters have an extremely effective .410 option without sacrificing performance. This allows hunters of all ages and sizes to be able to carry a smaller shotgun without having to second guess the shotshell payload or penetrating power.

HEVI-18 TSS features an ultra-high pellet density of 18 grams per cubic centimeter, is 56 percent denser than lead, and is harder than steel. The increased pellet density results in an extended lethal range of the payload. For all-weather reliability in semi-automatic shotguns, the shotshells feature a thicker base-wad, hotter primer, and clean-burning propellants.

HEVI-18 TSS Turkey is available in two 3-inch and 3-1/2-inch 12-gauge options. All 12-gauge options feature a 1,250 feet per-second (FPS) velocity. Two 3-inch 20-gauge options are available in No. 7 or No. 9 shot size, and for those that prefer a .410 bore, a No. 7 and No. 9 shot size will be available in a 3-inch shotshell with a 13/16-ounce charge weight and FPS velocity of 1,090.

For more information on all products from HEVI-Shot, visit www.hevishot.com.