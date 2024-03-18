New York Attorney General Letitia James secures $7.8 million from ‘ghost’ gun retailer

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The Florida-based company specializing in selling the parts used to make “ghost” guns will also be permanently banned from selling unfinished frames and receivers in New York.