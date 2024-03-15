International Crane Foundation: Only 17.4% of Wisconsin citizens support crane hunt

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Results of a sandhill crane season survey may well start a tug-of-war over whether the migratory bird should be hunted in Wisconsin, with the International Crane Foundation (ICF) saying no, but the Conservation Congress and Wisconsin Waterfowl Association saying so. The sandhill crane hunting season discussion has been going on since at least 2012, the first year that the Conservation Congress asked citizens if they supported a sandhill crane season. The idea was supported in 65 of 72 counties, according to Rob Bohmann, congress chair.