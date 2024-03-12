Michigan Mixed Bag: Fire season is now; practice safety, check for burn permits

Lansing — Following a mild winter and last year’s hot, dry conditions, Michigan DNR firefighters are preparing for an early fire season.

DNR firefighters already have responded to several wildfires this year, and in 2023 they responded to nearly 400 wildfires. Help them reduce that number by keeping fire safety in mind and taking steps to prevent the nine out of 10 wildfires caused by people.

Before burning yard debris like brush and leaves, check Michigan.gov/BurnPermit to see if weather conditions are safe.

There’s no cost to get a burn permit, and you don’t need to wait for written notice. Getting a burn permit is about taking the important step of checking local conditions before you ever light a match.

In southern Lower Peninsula communities, burn permits are issued by local authorities. Local ordinances for campfires and open burning may be stricter than state or county rules.

Put safety first. Follow these tips to keep your fire where it belongs:

• Always keep a water source and metal shovel nearby.

• Never leave a fire unattended, even for a minute.

• Don’t burn on a windy day.

• Completely put out your fire with water every time.

For more information, visit Michigan.gov/BurnPermit.

Lansing — The state of Michigan today announced that 31 projects will share $3.6 million in grants through the Michigan Invasive Species Grant Program.

This cycle marks the MISGP’s 10th anniversary. To date, over $36 million has been awarded to support 269 projects undertaken by units of government, nonprofits and institutions.

The program – cooperatively implemented by the Michigan departments of Agriculture and Rural Development; Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy; and Natural Resources – addresses prevention, detection, eradication and control of aquatic (water-based) and terrestrial (land-based) invasive species in Michigan through four key objectives:

• Preventing the introduction of new invasive species.

• Strengthening the statewide invasive species early detection and response network.

• Limiting the spread of recently confirmed invasive species.

• Managing and controlling widespread, established invasive species.

Public Meeting Set on Planning for Duck Lake State Park

Muskegon, Mich. — Join the Michigan DNR at a public meeting Wednesday, March 20, to learn about and share feedback on a new draft general management plan for Duck Lake State Park in Muskegon County.

The meeting will take place 6-7:30 p.m. at Fruitland Township Hall, 4545 Nestrom Road in Whitehall.

DNR staff will present an overview of the draft plan, planning process and proposed park improvements, followed by an opportunity for people to ask questions and provide comment.

For those unable to attend, an interactive public input survey is available through March 31. Additionally, the meeting will be recorded and made available approximately one week after the event.

A link to the project page, which includes a link to the draft plan, interactive public survey, recorded video (when ready) and other planning resources, is available at Michigan.gov/DuckLake.

Visit Michigan.gov/ParkManagementPlans or contact Debbie Jensen at JensenD1@Michigan.gov for more info.

Petoskey State Park Management Plan Survey Available Through March 22

Petoskey, Mich. — To help create a roadmap for future planning at Petoskey State Park in Emmet County, the Michigan Department of Natural Resources is seeking public input on a new general management plan for the park.

Visitors, community members, stakeholders and others interested in sharing their opinions, ideas and experiences are encouraged to participate in an online survey, available through March 22. Links to both the online survey and the project website are available at Michigan.gov/Petoskey.

SAAMI Announces Acceptance of Two New Cartridges

Shelton, Conn. — The Sporting Arms and Ammunition Manufacturers’ Institute, Inc., (SAAMI) has announced the acceptance of two new rifle cartridges for SAAMI standardization. SAAMI is the organization at the forefront of promoting firearm safety by creating standards that ensure safety, reliability and interchangeability of firearms, ammunition and components.

Both new cartridges were designed and introduced by Hornady Manufacturing. The 22 advanced rifle cartridge (22 ARC) features a 75-grain bullet traveling at a velocity of 3,075 fps and a maximum average pressure of 52,000 psi. The 22 Creedmoor (22 CM) shoots an 80-grain bullet traveling at a velocity of 3,250 fps and a maximum average pressure of 62,000 psi.