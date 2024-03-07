Sometimes you have to bring the crappies up a couple feet off the bottom to get them to bite on the ice. Here are the details.
WI Daily Update: A technique to bring the crappies up…and bite
Share on Social
Hand-Picked For You
Related Articles
Tyler Frantz: Competing in Scholastic 3-D Archery helps a young Pennsylvania archer grow
When my son, Foster, and I walked into the archery room at Palmyra Sportsmen’s Association in Pennsylvania during a Field
Gear & Gadgets: Be ready for turkey season with Federal HEAVYWEIGHT TSS, and much more
Kill gobblers at longer distances than ever before with Federal Premium ® HEAVYWEIGHT ® TSS. The tungsten-alloy shot material’s 18
Could lake sturgeon be federally protected? Interested parties from Minnesota await decision
Lake sturgeon have become a hot topic in the fisheries world after the Center for Biological Diversity several years ago