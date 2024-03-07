Tyler Frantz: Competing in Scholastic 3-D Archery helps a young Pennsylvania archer grow

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

When my son, Foster, and I walked into the archery room at Palmyra Sportsmen’s Association in Pennsylvania during a Field Day event a few months ago, we unofficially began the journey of competition archery. In speaking with some of the coaches, we learned more about the Scholastic 3-D Archery (S3DA) program, a fun series of organized youth archery competitions with a conservation focus gaining momentum across the nation, and it sounded right up my son’s alley.