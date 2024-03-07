Alligator that survived Pennsylvania winter one of 70 animals killed during fire at rescue facility

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

An alligator believed to have survived a Pennsylvania winter in the wild has perished in a fire at a suburban sanctuary here. Neo was one of more than 70 gators, turtles, salamanders, tarantulas and other animals that died in the Feb. 26 blaze at the non-profit Nate’s Reptile Rescue in South Park, which Allegheny County police say housed about 100 exotics. No cause had been announced by the county fire marshal as of March 3.