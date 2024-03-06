Nature Smart: Visiting the Bunting Lady

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Nature is in constant flux. It is how she works, and during the past 40 years of working as a wildlife photographer, I have witnessed change repeatedly. It is a familiar tune. Opportunities to photograph or study a particular critter will be excellent, then something changes, and suddenly that species is no longer accessible.