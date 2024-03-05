Illinois’ Du Quoin City Lake features new bass regulations, channel cat growth

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Bass anglers who frequent Du Quoin City Lake will have to navigate new regulations this spring. Following a sampling of the lake this past fall, DNR announced, “Given that largemouth bass abundance is relatively low, but size structure and growth are favorable, regulations will be changing to a reduced creel limit of 3 fish per day and a 15-inch minimum length limit, effective April 1, 2024.”