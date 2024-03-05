Illinois budget allocates $1 million to DNR for Lake County project

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A proposal to create a nature trail and natural area for Lake County advanced forward when Gov. JB Pritzker included funds to plan for the site in his Fiscal Year 2025 budget submitted to the Illinois General Assembly.