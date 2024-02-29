Minnesota’s Outdoor Calendar

BANQUETS/FUNDRAISERS

FEB. 29: NWTF Capital City Strutters 30th Annual Banquet Thursday February 29. Social hour 5 p.m., dinner 7 p.m. Tinnucci’s Restaurant in Newport, MN. For more info call Mark Cahow (612) 499-8172

FEB. 28: The 39th Annual Wedding Show will be held at 4779 Bloom Ave. in White Bear Lake. The event runs from 11-2. Call Patty Steele at 651-407-1213-for more info.

MARCH 1: Tri-County Ducks Unlimited Banquet will be held at the Park Ballroom in New Prague. Doors open at 5 p.m., dinner at 7. Call Ruth Hoefs at 612-756-1500 for more info.

MARCH 2: McLeod Fish & Wildlife Chapter Banquet at the Glencoe City Center Doors open at 3:30. Call Adam Dammann for more info at 320-237-2354 https://www.facebook.com/mwfa.cpa

MARCH 2: NWTF Deer Creek Longspurs Annual Hunting Heritage Banquet at the Sportsman Club in Stewartville. Call Matt Hill at 507-951-5614for more info.

MAR. 2: 42nd Annual Pope Co Pheasant Restoration Banquet Saturday March 2, 2024. Doors open at 5pm Minnewaska House in Glenwood.

MARCH 2: Let’s Go Fishing Eden Prairie Chapter Fish Fry Fundraiser at Immanuel Lutheran Church from 4-7. Call Steve Wilson at (612) 805-0762 for more info or go to steve@learning-opp.com

MARCH 2: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Northeast Deer Camp is having their banquet at the Elks Lodge in Virginia. Doors open at 5. Contact Buck Nordlof 218-434-0399 or nh@whitetailsunlimited.com for details.

MARCH 2: 42nd Annual Pope County Pheasant Restoration Banquet will be held at Minnewaska House in Glenwood. Doors open at 5. Mike Nemmers at 320-424-0368 for more info or go to mjnemmers@yahoo.com.

MARCH 8: Dakota Strutters Chapter NWTF Banquet at Horse & Hunt Club in Prior Lake. Doors open at 5:30. Contact Tamara Barum at (612) 282-5100 or tj.barum@gmail.com

MARCH 9: Tri County PF 40th Annual Fundraising Banquet will be held at Rochester International Event Center Doors open at 5. Call Jon Leighton (507) 951-4887 for more info. jonleighton85@gmail.com

MARCH 9: Returning Our Youth Outdoors Annual Banquet will be held at The Caboose on Hwy 14 in Tracy. Doors open at 4. Call Trent Fischer at 507-626-1242 for more info.

MARCH 9: Whitetails Unlimited Twin Cities Deer Camp is holding their banquet at the DoubleTree by Hilton Roseville. Doors open at 5:30. Call Chris Petersen at 507-450-6256 for more info. nh@whitetailsunlimited.com

MARCH 9: Rum River Longbeards banquet will be held at Northern Lights in Pease. Doors open at 5. Call David Totzke at 320-362-0568 for more information.

MARCH 9: Whitetails Unlimited Detroit Lakes Chapter Banquet at the Holiday Inn. Doors open at 5. Contact Ray Priem at 218-849-1230 or go to cneal@whitetailsunlimited.com for more info.

MARCH 9: Lyon County Pheasants Forever 41st Annual Banquet. Doors open at 5 p.m. at 5 Family Ranch. Contact Ronald Prorok 507-401-6227 or ron.prorok@outlook.com for info.

MARCH 16: Rum River Pheasants Forever is having its banquet at Jack & Jims in Duelm. Doors open at 5. Contact Bernie Peterson at 320-761-4262 for more info.

MARCH 16: Snake River MDHA annual banquet is at Grand Event Center, Mora. Doors open at 4. Call Jason Thomson at 612-998-8082 for more info.

MARCH 16: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota Lakes Deer Camp is having their banquet at the Broadway Ballroom in Alexandria. Call Steve Jorud at 320-491-7596 or go to nh@whitetailsunlimited.com.

MARCH 16: Southern MN Ducks Unlimited banquet will be held at the Sherburn Community Hall in Sherburn. Call Doug Hartke at 507-236-1700 for ore info.

MARCH 21: Bemidji Lumberjacks – Crushing Clays in 2024 banquet will be held at the Bemidji Eagles opens at 5. Call Anne Kehoe at 218-556-7410 for more info.

MARCH 21: Wildwood Lions 39th Annual Sportsman’s Dinner at the Lake Elmo Inn Event Center. Doors open at 6. Call Alex Rogoheske at 651-451-6411 for more info.

MARCH 22: Pheasants Forever Pine to Prairie Chapter Annual Banquet will be held at the Holiday Inn in East Detroit Lakes. Doors open at 5:30. Call Dave Blomseth at 218-849-0278 for more info. olav6464@gmail.com

MARCH 22: Pelican Rapids Ducks Unlimited is having its banquet at the VFW Pelican Rapids. Doors open at 5, dinner 6:30. Call William David Januszewski 218-329-2373 for more info janski05@hotmail.com

MARCH 22: Dakota Ringnecks MN banquet will be held at Mn Horse & Hunt Club in Prior Lake. Doors open at 5. Call Jerry Wicklund at 612-384-4584 for more info. Dakotaringecksmn.org

MARCH 22: RMEF Banquet Vikingland Chapter of Rocky Mountain Elk Foundation is having its banquet at the Holiday Inn Alexandria. Doors open at 5. Call Chris Klimek at 320-815-2381 for more info.

MARCH 23: Big Stone County Pheasants Forever Chapter 43 Annual Banquet will be held at Sioux Historic Pavilion Doors open at 5. Call Greg Peterson at 320-760-5080 for more info.

MARCH 23: Minnesota Deer Hunter’s Banquet, 41st Annual will be held at VFW Post 612in Fergus Falls. Doors open at 5. Call Mark Stortroen at 218-731-6315 for more info.

MARCH 23: Whitetails Unlimited Minnesota South Central Deer Camp is holding their banquet at the Courtyard by Marriot Hotel & Event Center in Mankato. Call Chris Petersen 507-450-6256 or go to nh@whitetailsunlimited.com for more info.

MARCH 23: Brown County Pheasants Forever Annual Banquet at the Sleepy Eye Event Center. Doors open at 4:30. Contact Tim Kraskey at 612-298-0909 or go to www.browncountypf.org.

MARCH 23: MDHA Sherburne County Swampbucks Banquet at “The Buff” in Big Lake Doors open at 4:30. Call Larry Gerwing at 763-350-5934 for more info larrygerwing@charter.net

MARCH 23: Maidens of the Marshes Ducks Unlimited is holding their banquet at the Eagles Aerie No 2339 in Fergus Falls. Doors open at 1 p.m. Call Melissa at 218-770-5371 or maidensofthemarshesff@gmail.com

MARCH 23: Delta Waterfowl, Marsh Madness Chapter 2024 Banquet will be held at St. Albert Parish Center, Albertville Doors open at 5. Call 763-234-5994 Chris or 612-760-6357 Lance for more info.

MARCH 23: MN River Valley Chapter MDHA, 40th Annual Banquet, Doors open at 4:30 p.m., The Park Ballroom, New Prague. For more information call Deb Tribby, 612-723-6057.

MARCH 23: Whitetails Unlimited Bemidji Area Chapter Banquet will be held at the Eagles Club in Bemidji. Doors open at 5. Contact Aaron Humeniuk at 218-766-6982 for more info. cneal@whitetailsunlimited.com

MARCH 23: Hunting Heritage Banquet will be held at Park Rapids American Legion Post 212 Doors open at 5. Call Dano A. Crandall at 218-616-4142 for more info.

MARCH 26: Southern MN Ducks Unlimited Chapter Banquet March 26, 2024. 5 p.m. Social hour, 7 p.m. dinner. Sherburn Community Hall, downtown Sherburn MN. For more info call Doug (507) 236-1700.

MARCH 28: West Metro Stuttin’ Zone NWTF 28th banquet at Osseo American Legion. Doors open at 5:30. If you have questions about our event, contact Doug Stahl at 612-219-6457 or dstahl4849@gmail.com

APRIL 6: Wabasha County PF Membership Raffle 1 to 5 p.m. Lake City Sportsman’s Club, Lake City MN. More info call Dan (651) 345-4116

APRIL 6: South Central MN Gobblers Chapter NWTF Banquet at the Best Western in Fairmont, Doors open at 5. Call Joe Dubke at 507-236-6972 for more info. joe.dubke@midco.net

APRIL 6: Wright County Pheasants Forever Annual Banquet at the Monticello Community Center Doors open at 5:30. Call Eric Mattson at 763-807-8191. matts288@gmail.com

APRIL 6: Whitetails Unlimited Bluff Country Deer Camp is having their banquet at Rochester International Event Center. Doors open at 5. Call Chris Petersen 507-450-6256 for info. www.whitetailsunlimited.com

APRIL 6: Isanti County Chapter 334 Pheasants Forever Spring Hunt and fundraiser will be held at Pheasants Ridgestarting at 9 am. Call Eric Jordahl at 908-612-6438 for more info.

APRIL 6: 41st Annual Banquet Kandiyohi County Pheasants Forever Chapter #2 will be held at Willmar Conference Center Doors open at 5. Contact Kevin L Ochsendorf 320-212-2412 for more info. kjochs@yahoo.com

APRIL 6: North Country Pheasants Forever Spring Banquet will beheld at Dennis Drummond Wine Co Doors open at 4:30. Call Jake Granfors at 218-537-3195 for more info. https://pfqf.myeventscenter.com/event/2024-North-Country-Brainerd-Pf-Banquet-88140

APRIL 6: East Medicine Pheasants Forever Banquet will be held at Prairies Edge Casino Resort. Doors open at 4:30. Call Sherry Hagelstrom at 320-979-0363 for more info or braydenanderson323@hotmail.com

APRIL 6: Whitetails Unlimited Metro Area Chapter Banquet at the St. Croix Event Center. Doors open at 5. Contact Lindell Blanchette at 651-263-3908 for more info.

APRIL 13: THE 39th Otter Tail PF Banquet will be held at the Fergus Falls Eagles. Doors open at 4:30. Call Jacob Watterud at 218-770-1468 for more info.

APRIL 13: Whitetails Unlimited North Woods Chapter is having its banquet at the AAD Shrine in Hermantown. Doors open at 5. Contact Matt Erjavec at 218-464-8908 for more info.

APRIL 20: Whitetails Unlimited Finland Cabin Fever Banquet. Doors open at 4:30pm at Clair Nelson Community Center in Finland. Call 218-226-8177 for info on this event or go to cneal@whitetailsunlimited.com.

APRIL 26: St. Louis/Carlton County Pheasants Forever banquet at Shrine Event Center, Hermantown, Call Matt Bremer at 218-349-6126 or more info. mattybremer21@gmail.com

MAY 18: Clays for a Cause is holding its banquet at Minnesota Horse and Hunt Club. Starting time is 9 a.m. Call Denise Bornhausen 612-578-3816 or go to www.mnclaysforacause.org for more info.

SHOWS

MARCH 9-10: 63rd Annual Wells Rifle & Pistol Club Gun Show at the U.S.C. Public High School in Wells, MN. Hours: Saturday March 9, 8:30 AM – 5 PM, Sunday, March 10, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Over 350 tables of modern and antique guns and pistols, Knives, and coins. $8 admission.

MARCH 16: 18th Annual Rudy Zwieg Decoy/Sportsman Show, Saturday March 16th, 2024 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Runestone Community Center in Douglas Co Fairgrounds, Alexandria, MN For more info call Barby (320) 266-5129.

APRIL 7: Minnesota Sporting Collectibles Show will be held at the Medina Entertainment Center. MN largest Fishing & Hunting Collectibles Show with 125+ sellers. $8 admission, under age 16 admitted free Vendor and/or show info MNsporting@gmail.com The show runs from 8:45 am-2pm. Contact Dale Eggert at 612-272-0536 for more info.

APRIL 13-14: 25th Anniversary The Gathering Show – Worlds Largest Fish Decoy Show will be held from 9-4 on Sat, 10-3 on Sunday, PACC, Community Center in Perham. Call Rodney A. Osvold 218-841-3566 for additional info.

APRIL 13-14: Saint Cloud Gun Show National Guard Armory. Contact Robert Allen Scepaniak II at 320-200-9449 or info@scepaniakevents.com. Hours: Saturday April 13th,: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sunday April 14th from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m.

APRIL 18-20: Backcountry Hunters and Anglers North American Rendezvous; Minneapolis Convention Center in Minneapolis. Visit www.backcountryhunters.org for details.

JUNE 8-9: Osage Sportsmans Club Outdoor Sports Show at (Hubbard County Fairgrounds. Doors 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Contact Dave Engels (218) 732-4095 (218) 640-0452 for more info.

ATTENTION

CONSERVATION ORGANIZATIONS!

Outdoor News would like to list your upcoming banquet or event in our Outdoor Calendar. At least four weeks prior to your event provide: date, time, place, organization name, how many people will be attending, a phone number where the public can call for more information and your name and address.

Outdoor News will contribute newspapers for distribution at your banquet and free subscriptions to give as door prizes.

SUBMIT ONLINE!

Go to www.outdoornews.com/submit-event/ or mail all required info four weeks prior to your event to:

Outdoor News Subscription services, ATTN: Calendar 9850 51st Ave N Suite 130 Plymouth, MN 55442 fax: 763-546-5913

OCT. 5-6: The Marshall Gun Show is being put on at Lyon County Pheasants Forever. Contact Ronald Prorok 507-401-6227 or ron.prorok@outlook.com for info. Hours: Saturday 9-5 Sunday 9-3 Red Baron Arena & Expo Marshall

EDUCATION/SEMINAR

MARCH 9: Permit to Carry Class will be held at the Waverly Gun Club 9 a.m. to 3;30 p.m. Call Duane Feldmeier at 952-451-3984 for more info.

MARCH 23: State of the Minnesota River Town Hall at the Kato Ballroom in Mankato starting at 10 a.m. Guest speakers include: Dr. Carrie Jennings (Freshwater Society), Carly Griffith (Minnesota Center for Environmental Advocacy), Rylee Hince (Lake Pepin Legacy Alliance) and Peg Furshong (CURE). Call Peg Furshong 320-269-2985 for more info.

APRIL 6: DNR Turkey Clinic will be held at Mankato Motorsports at 10 a.m. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info or rykhussteven@gmail.com.

MAY 4: DNR FAS Hunters Trail/Field Day will be held at Redwood River Sportsmen’s Club at 10 a.m. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info or rykhussteven@gmail.com.

JUNE 9: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor will be held at the St George Parish Center in New Ulm starting at 10 a.m. Call Steven D. Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info or rykhussteven@gmail.com.



JULY 13: DNR ATV Hands-On Class/Riding Course will be held at Mankato Motorsport starting at 1:30. Contact Steven D. Rykhus 507-276-3521 for more info. rykhussteven@gmail.com

AUGUST 11: DNR ATV Hands-On class/Riding course at Lafayette Community Center doors open at 10. Call Steven D Rykhus 507-276-352. rykhussteven@gmail.com

Lyon County Pheasants Forever: Contact Ronald Prorok 507-401-6227 or ron.prorok@outlook.com for info. Held 1st Wednesday of every month. 7 p.m., Marshall Area Chamber of Commerce Meeting Room.

Maplewood Nature Center: For more info call Karen Wachal, 651-249-2170.

NRA Certified Handloading Class: Text 612-759-2124 with name for class info.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 7 p.m.

OUTDOOR MEDIA

• WCCO Outdoors: Hosted by Outdoor News Managing Editor Rob Drieslein. Sundays at 5 p.m. on WCCO Newstalk AM830. Special guests on hunting, fishing, conservation, adventure outdoors. Podcasted at www.audacy.com/wccoradio/podcasts

• Minnesota Outdoor News Radio: hosted by Rob Drieslein and Tim Lesmeister. Special guests and current hunting and fishing related news – airs Saturdays and Sundays on the MNN stations or www.outdoornews.com.



• Outdoornews.com: Breaking outdoor news from around the country along with local photos, fishing reports and more.

• Ron Schara’s Minnesota Bound: Saturdays at noon, Sunday at 10:30 on KARE 11, KTTC in Rochester, KBJR in Duluth, KVLY in Fargo and KEYC in Mankato.

• Sportsman’s Journal: Saturday at noon. Fox Sports. During Regular 13 week season. Sportsman’s Notebook WDIO TV channels 10 and 13. Sundays 10:30 p.m.

• Writeoutdoors.com: Seasonal fishing and hunting tips from Outdoor News Writer Ron Hustvedt.

SPECIAL EVENTS

MARCH 23: Cancer benefit for outdoors writer Scott Bestul; Nordic Lanes, 403 S. Mill. St., Rushford, Minn.; 2 to 8 p.m.; All funds raised to help offset Bestul’s medical expenses.

APRIL 4-7: Arrowhead Home & Builders Show, Thursday 3 p.m. – 8 p.m., Friday 10 a.m. – 8 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. – 8 p.m. and Sunday 10 a.m. – 4 p.m., DECC, Duluth. For more information call Chris Navratil, 952-431-9630.

MAY 4: Midway USA Foundation’s Day of Clays, Minnesota. 9 a.m., Rice Creek Hunting & Rec., Little Falls. For more information call Sarah Hall, 573-303-8869.

SHOOTING/ARCHERY

AUGUST 10: DNR Volunteer Safety Instructor DNR FAS Field Day will be held at the St. George Parish Center in New Ulm starting at 10 am. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for more info or rykhussteven@gmail.com.

SEPT 7: DNR FAS Field Day at Ted Schotzko Wildlife Habitat Acres. Call Steven D Rykhus at 507-276-3521 for details. rykhussteven@gmail.com or https://www.dnr.state.mn.us/safety/firearms/index.html

Bald Eagle Sportsman’s Association: 6557 125th, Hugo. For more info call Todd Gallaty, 651-373-4204.

Byron Sportsmen & Conservation Club: June 17-18, 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., 60857 272nd Ave, Mantorville, For more information call Gary Mills and Joe Hensel, 712-330-0959.

Byron Sportsmen’s & Conservation Club: 902 2nd Ave. NW, Byron 55920. Every Thurs.: Non Competitive Sporting Clay Course, 5-7 p.m. For more info call Mark Clark, 507-993-1152.

Fertile Community Conservation Club: Aug. 12-13, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., Fertile Nature Center, Fertile, For more information call Les Krogstad, 218-945-6213.

Hasty-Silver Creek Sportsmen’s Club Inc: 10917 Duffield Ave. NW, Maple Lake. Every Tues. Starting in May: Weekly Trap Shooting, 6:30 p.m. For more info call David Larsen, 763-370-0870.

Minnesota Centershots Junior Rifle Club: Girls and boys ages 11-18, indoor sporter and precision air rifle practice at Anoka American Legion 6-9 p.m. Oct-May, outdoor smallbore (.22 rimfire) at Minneapolis Rifle Club May-Sept. Local, regional and national matches. For more info: minnesotacentershots.com and mrra.org

Monticello Rod & Gun Club: 1821 W. River St, Monticello. For more info call 763-220-0901.

Plymouth Gun Club: all Year Wed. 11:00 a.m. to dark and Sat. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 5400 Holly Lane, Plymouth. For more information go to plymouthgunclub.org.

Rochester Archery Club: 697 75th St. NW Rochester. For more info call 507-273-9124. www.rochesterarcheryclub.com

Suburban Sportsman Club MN: 6976 Canby Trail, Northfield, MN. Public Events. For more info call Gerald Buffington, 612-861-6405.

Wealthwood Gun Club: Mille Lacs Lake, Aitkin. Open Shooting or League Shooting. For more info call 218-678-2281 or info@wealthwoodgunclub.org

MEETINGS

Brainerd Lakes Chapter of Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of each month, 7 p.m, Nisswa American Legion. For more information go to www.brainerdmuskies.com

Cass County Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6 p.m., Deep Portage Conservation Reserve, Hackensack. For more info call Jerry Lamon, 218-947-3870.

Crow River Sportsman’s Club: March thru Nov.: 3rd Thurs. of every month, 7 p.m, at the Club. For more info call Scott Berning, 763-242-1306.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – East Chapter: 4th Tuesday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m. at Woodbury YMCA, Woodbury. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – North Chapter: 4th Thursday of the month from 6 to 8 p.m., at Insurance Brokers of MN, Anoka. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – South Chapter: 2nd Thursday of the month from 6 to 8:30 p.m. at Scheels, 8301 Flying Cloud Dr., Eden Prairie. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Deep C’s Men’s Christian Fishing Meeting – West Chapter: 2nd Tuesday of the month from 6-8 p.m., Cabela’s, Rogers. For questions, please contact us at 763-203-7979.

Fishers of Men Twin Cities: 1st Thurs. of each month, 7 p.m., www.fishersofmentc.org for more info.

Fur Fin and Feather Club: Every Weds. at Osseo American Legion. For more info call John 763-464-8317.

Jaques Izaak Walton League: 3rd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Wildwood Library, Mahtomedi. For more info call John Siekmeier, 651-291-1829.

Minnesota Decoy and Wildlife Carving Club: 1st Tues of every month, 7 p.m., Good Samaritan United Methodist Church, 5730 Grove Street, Edina, MN 55436, For More Information – Tom Flemming 612-860-9472.

Minnesota Valley In-Fisherman Club: 4th Tues. of each month, 7 p.m. at Apple Valley American Legion club, 14521 Granada Dr., Apple Valley. Gary, 952-423-3662.

Minnesota Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Bloomington. For more info call John Crampton, 952-884-6704.

Mississippi Longtails PF: 1st Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., The Point on Hwy’s 61 & 10 in Hastings. For more info call Dan Richmond, 651-730-4434.

Monticello Rod & Gun Club.: 4th Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. www.monticellorodandgun.org for more info.

New London Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month, 6:30 p.m., McKale’s Family Restaurant, New London. For more info call Kevin Fasen, 320-354-4708.

New Ulm #79 Izaak Walton League: 3rd Tues. of the month 7 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, New Ulm. For more info call Tom Wilfahrt, 507-276-1858.

North Country Pheasants Forever: 1st Tuesday of every month, 7 p.m., Harpos, Merrifield. For more info call John Navin, 218-537-3195.

North Metro Chapter Muskies Inc.: 3rd Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Coon Rapids VFW. For more info call 612-916-7426 or www.northmetromuskie.com



North Suburban Chapter MDHA: Next meeting is Tues. Dec. 12. Capra’s Sporting Goods, 8565 Central Ave NE, Blaine. Meeting at 6 p.m. Contact: Richard Bohnen, 612-558-4508

Owatonna Valley Izaak Walton League: 2nd Thurs. of the month, 6:30 p.m., Owatonna. For more info call Ted Mittelstadt, 507-451-7946.

PERM Monthly meeting: In Elk River, 1st Monday of the month, 7:30 p.m. at Cinema Professional Building, Elk River. For info call 763-441-6869. www.perm.org

Prairie Woods Izaak Walton League: 3rd Mon. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Public Library, Detroit Lakes. For more info call Dean Hendrickson, 218-439-6303.

Rapids Archery Club: 2nd Mon. of each month at the archery building located at the Bunker Hills Regional Park. For more info call Dan, 763-427-0808.

Ringnecks Forevermore Assoc.: 1st Wed. of every month, 7 p.m., Bertha Lions Building.

Rochester Izaak Walton League: 1st Tues. of the month, 7 p.m., Izaak Walton Cabin, Rochester. For more info e-mail rochesterikes@gmail.com

Scott County Pheasants Forever Chapter #125: 2nd Thurs. of each month, Oct.-April, 7 p.m., No meeting in March,The Ridges at Sand Creek Golf Course. For more info call James Legg 507-665-6300.

Sheldon Valley Sportsmans Club: 2nd Wed. of the Month, American Legion Club 8, Houston. For more info call Neil, 507-450-8422.

St. Cloud Chapter of Muskie’s Inc.: 3rd Tues. of each month. 7:30 p.m., Waite Park American Legion. For more info call Ken Schmitt, 320-290-6272.

Twin Cities Chapter Muskies Inc.: 2nd Tues. of the Month, 7 p.m., KC Hall, Bloomington. For more info call Denise Olson, 612-804-4687.

Twin Cities Walleyes Unlimited: 2022/2023 Monthly meeting/speaker schedule. All meetings held at Bloomington Knights of Columbus, 1st Thurs. of the Month, 7 p.m. Bloomington Events Center. For more info call Joe Roach, 612-440-717 or visit www.tcwalleyes.com

W.J. McCabe Izaak Walton League: 1st Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., Hartley Nature Center, Duluth. For more info call Martha Minchak, 218-628-3462.

Walter J. Breckenridge Izaak Walton League: 4th Tues. of the month, 7:30 p.m., Brooklyn Park. For more info call Mary Ellen Vetter, 763-561-1761.

Wes Libbey-Northern Lakes Izaak Walton League: 4th Wed. of the month, 7 p.m., via Zoom. For more info call Marcia Anderson, 218-301-6786.