Michigan’s Pere Marquette River bank stabilization nears end

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

A nearly completed bank stabilization along the Pere Marquette River near Baldwin, Mich., will stop further erosion of a steep stream bank and prevent potential failure of a railroad embankment. The $520,000 project is north of the Flint Rainbow Club property downstream from the M37 crossing of the river. Work also involved moving the river about 15 feet away from the train embankment bank and restoring the channel to a 50-foot width.