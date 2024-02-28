Copper mining stamp sands negatively affecting fish habitat on Michigan’s Buffalo Reef

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The copper industry in Michigan began when the indigenous peoples spread their knowledge of these copper deposits to early explorers in the early 17th century, says Stephanie Swart, Lake Superior coordinator with the Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes and Energy (EGLE).