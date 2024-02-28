Commentary: Differing takes on lead restrictions from Clay Target League, Minnesota Ikes

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The following two press releases were received by Outdoor News on Feb. 20 from the Minnesota State High School Clay Target League and, in response, Feb. 21 by the Minnesota Division of the Izaak Walton League of America. The releases have been edited due to space considerations.