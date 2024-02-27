Ohio’s 27th Bill Schoonover’s Children’s Fishing Tournament set for June 2

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Plans are deep in the works for this year’s version of one of the most storied youth fishing days in the state. The 27th annual Bill Schoonover’s Children’s Fishing Tournament will be held on Sunday, June 2, this year on Lake Snowden in southeast Ohio.