Illinois state parks, campgrounds will host thousands of curious viewers when the solar eclipse hits on April 8

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Are you ready to witness a cosmic spectacle like no other? Southern Illinois is gearing up to host the total solar eclipse on Monday, April 8, 2024. If you plan to join the thousands flocking to the region for this awe-inspiring event, I’d like to share some advice for those just now starting to make your 2024 Solar Eclipse plans.