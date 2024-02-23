Is latest bovine tuberculosis deer an isolated case in Michigan’s Benzie County?

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

The discovery of a lone tuberculosis-infected deer in Benzie County is expected to have minimal effect on hunting in the northwestern portion of Michigan's Lower Peninsula. Emily Sewell, who leads the Michigan Department of Natural Resources (MDNR) response team to the discovery of bovine tuberculosis (bTB) in the wild deer herd, said cooperation from hunters will be sought to help identify and control the disease.