E-bikes enter the equation for more hunters and anglers

This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can This content is restricted to subscribers of OutdoorNews.com. If you are already an OutdoorNews.com subscriber, you can log in here. If you are not and would like to read this and all the other great content OutdoorNews.com has to offer, click here

Momentum has built during the past decade within a passionate segment of the hunting community that believes in being as mobile as possible. The mindset is to hunt lighter and go further in pursuit of popular game species such as elk, deer and turkeys. Tools like hunting saddles and carbon fiber climbing sticks have been a big part of that movement. More recently, e-bikes have gained in popularity, too. “Right here in the area where I live, four years ago me and two other guys had e-bikes,” Carl Kossuth said. “Now, you don’t see hardly anybody going into these places to hunt without an e-bike."